Coastal districts of TN including Chennai to witness foggy mornings: Weather Dept

CHENNAI: The city and coastal districts will witness foggy mornings and the maximum temperature will likely reduce by 2°-3°C than normal in the following days, the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) predicted on Saturday.

Light to moderate easterlies/northeasterly prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels. Also, a trough in easterlies over the southwest Bay of Bengal extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked. Shallow to moderate fog/mist will likely prevail during morning hours at isolated pockets of the state, especially in the coastal districts, for the next two to three days.

The weather department has stated that as per extended range predictions by dynamical models, the maximum temperatures will likely be near normal in the state and expected to record around 28°C to 32°C till February 6.

On the other hand, dry weather will likely prevail in some places in Tamil Nadu for the next few days. In addition, the weather officials predicted that near-normal to above-normal rainfall is likely in the state till next week.

The city may experience light rain in some areas. Shallow to moderate fog/mist is likely to prevail during the morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are to be around 31°C - 32°C and 23°C - 24°C for the next two days.