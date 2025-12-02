Co-ops face heat over nano manure push

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Thanjavur staged a protest on Tuesday, accusing the cooperative societies of forcing them to buy fertilisers they do not require.

There are efforts to dump nano fertiliser on our heads that we don't use, they accused.

The protesters assembled before the Primary Cooperative Credit Society in Patteeswaram and alleged that the societies had refused to disburse crop loans this year, despite many farmers having promptly repaid previous loans. Several farmers said they had been waiting for over 25 days after applying for loans, with no positive response from officials.

They further charged that cooperative society officials were insisting they purchase fertilisers, including nano fertiliser, which they do not use for their crops. Despite raising these concerns repeatedly at grievance meetings, no corrective action had been taken, they alleged.

Farmers carrying milk cans at the protest said that cattle feed prices had sharply increased in recent years, while milk procurement rates had not been revised accordingly. They also accused private milk firms of failing to pay the government-set procurement rate.

The farmers reiterated their demand that procurement prices be increased to Rs 50 per litre for cow milk and Rs 75 per litre for buffalo milk to offset rising costs.