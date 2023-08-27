CM wants Delta to focus on industries too

TIRUCHY: The growth of the Delta districts should not only be agriculture-based but also industrial-based development and the respective district officials should initiate steps to get the government projects based on the requirement, said Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday.

During a review meeting with the district collectors and officials of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, that these delta districts have an agricultural-based economy.

“But the growth should not be limited to agriculture but also with industrial-based development for which the respective district administrations should sort out plans and ensure the required infrastructure gets the projects done by the state government,” he said.

He appealed to the officials to provide suggestions for the proper execution of government projects which was the primary agenda of such review meetings.

“Usually, the Chief Ministers interact with the respective department secretaries and get their suggestions. But I want to interact with the people beyond that capacity and so far such interactions have taken place with the officials of 17 districts,” he said.

The CM appealed to the officials of all four Delta districts that they should ensure the proper functioning of MGNREGS, Kalaignarin Anaithu Grama Oringinaintha Velan Valarchi Thittam’ (Kalaignar’s All Villages Integrated Agriculture Development Scheme), Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Scheme, Chief Minister Grama Road Development Scheme and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam schemes.

“The Officials should monitor the functioning of these schemes and ensure they reach the proper beneficiaries and the officials should work out to increase the number of working days in the MGNREGS,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister asked to concentrate on the taluks that have declined the acreage of cultivation and ensure to increase the agricultural production including vegetables and fruits.

Stating that the natural calamities had destroyed coconut trees in certain districts and the farmers were left without proper earnings, the Chief Minister asked the officials to initiate steps to increase the cultivation of coconut trees and ensure their livelihood by assisting the farmers by increasing e-NAM marketing facilities for profitable pricing.

Pointing out that the number of malnourished children is higher in the four districts as per the data, the Chief Minister said that the district collectors should monitor the proper distribution of Special Nutrition Boxes for Children under the Oottachathu Uruthi Sei Scheme.

Similarly, districts like Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai should accelerate the road works as they were reported as moving at a snail’s pace. He also asked the official to complete the road works before the monsoon. “Mayiladuthurai district should ensure an increase in the pass percentage in Class 10 as the result was too low during the previous year’s results,” the CM said.

Ministers KN Nehru, I Periyasamy, EV Velu, MRK Panneerselvam, Udayanidhi Stalin, S Regupathy, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Siva Ve Meyyanathan and TRB Rajaa, Department Secretaries, District collectors and officials took part in the meeting.