CM Vijay's Delhi visit postponed to Sat, meetings with PM, national leaders on cards

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's proposed visit to the national capital on Friday has been postponed, with the Tamil Nadu government now planning his maiden official trip to New Delhi on Saturday amid hectic preparations in the capital for what is being viewed as a politically significant outreach by the newly formed state government.
Sources in Fort St George said Vijay is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Union ministers, constitutional authorities and prominent opposition leaders during the visit, which comes less than two weeks after he assumed office as Chief Minister.
Discussions with the Prime Minister and Union ministers are expected to focus on pending financial allocations to Tamil Nadu, infrastructure proposals, investment commitments and administrative priorities of the new government, officials said.
Meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are also learnt to be under finalisation. Vijay is further expected to call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan as part of official protocol.
Sources said the Chief Minister may also meet senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi during his stay in the capital.
Preparations are under way at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi, where renovation works are being carried out at the Chief Minister's suite and conference facilities. Security arrangements are also being coordinated by the Tamil Nadu Police's 11th Battalion stationed at Tihar.
Officials from Chennai have already reached Delhi to oversee security and reception arrangements, including traditional decorations planned for Vijay's first visit to the national capital after assuming office.