CM Vijay's Delhi visit postponed to Sat, meetings with PM, national leaders on cards

Meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are also learnt to be under finalisation. Vijay is further expected to call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan as part of official protocol.

Sources said the Chief Minister may also meet senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi during his stay in the capital.

Preparations are under way at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi, where renovation works are being carried out at the Chief Minister's suite and conference facilities. Security arrangements are also being coordinated by the Tamil Nadu Police's 11th Battalion stationed at Tihar.

Officials from Chennai have already reached Delhi to oversee security and reception arrangements, including traditional decorations planned for Vijay's first visit to the national capital after assuming office.