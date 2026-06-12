CM Vijay arrives in Mangaluru, proceeds to Kollur Mookambika Temple

He then proceeded to the renowned Mookambika Temple at Kollur in Udupi district amid tight security arrangements coordinated by the police forces of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

According to officials, Vijay landed at the airport at 1.20 pm aboard a special flight (VT-VSV) from New Delhi.

Following his arrival, he immediately departed by road for Kollur, covering a distance of about 120 kilometres to offer prayers at the famous shrine in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district.