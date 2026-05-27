CM Vijay will take appropriate policy decision: Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan on Wednesday triggered a political controversy after indicating that the new government was not bound to continue the previous regime’s stand that chief minister C Joseph Vijay should serve as Chancellor of state universities instead of the Governor.
However, he later issued a clarification saying he had only stated that the chief minister would take an appropriate policy decision on the issue at the right time.
Replying to a question from reporters in Madurai on whether the government would retain the earlier position on the issue, Viswanathan said policy decisions would be taken by the chief minister and that the present administration was under no compulsion to follow the previous government’s approach.
“The previous government’s methods need not necessarily be followed by us. After our government assumed office, policy decisions will be taken by the chief minister,” he said. He added that announcements would soon be made based on the chief minister’s guidance to ministers, senior officials and the higher education department.
The remarks drew sharp reactions from Opposition parties and allies, which accused the government of weakening Tamil Nadu’s stand on state rights.
Amid the controversy, Viswanathan later issued a clarification through a statement released by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.
He said that while replying to journalists, he had only stated that chief minister C Joseph Vijay would take an appropriate policy decision at the right time regarding the issue of chief ministers serving as Chancellors of universities.
“I had not expressed any view on the present status. I strongly condemn and deny reports in certain sections of the media that have distorted my remarks,” he said.
The minister also rejected allegations that his comments were against state rights and termed such claims politically motivated.