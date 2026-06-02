CM Vijay: TVK broke barriers of caste, religion, money

TIRUCHY: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has broken the barriers of caste, religion and money for votes, which prevailed for over five decades in the state politics and made the common man part of the government, Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay said here on Monday.
My black & white suit irritates the Opposition. I wear it because it reflects my mind. We want to ensure a black & white approach in governance — C Joseph Vijay, Chief Minister
C Joseph Vijay, Chief Minister
The party would never compromise on the principles of secularism, state sovereignty, water rights and social justice, Vijay asserted.
Chief Minister Vijay, who had commenced his political campaign from Tiruchy, returned to thank voters from Tiruchy East, which is set to witness a bypoll after he vacates the seat.
Addressing cadres at St Joseph’s College ground here, Vijay said the DMK, which had promised not to criticise the performance of the TVK government for the first six months, started clamouring within days of his government assuming office. The DMK could not digest that the people have elected their brother Vijay as their ‘prime servant’ to do them good.
Claiming that he secured more votes than AIADMK founder and matinee idol MG Ramachandran in his initial elections, Vijay said he cannot, however, be compared with the veteran politician that MGR was.
Terming that his dress code irritates the opposition, Vijay said, “I wear a black and white suit, which reflects my mind. We want to ensure black and white in everything,” he said.
Responding to the law and order situation in the state, Vijay blamed the former DMK government for failing to control the drug menace in its early stage.
On DMK’s horse-trading allegations, Vijay said the main opposition had resorted to all sorts of conspiracies to prevent the TVK from forming a government. It was the DMK that attempted horse-trading with the ‘Theeinthu pona katchi’ (a perished party, referring to the AIADMK) but it failed.
Attacking the DMK for ridiculing the cadres of TVK as ‘tharkuris’, Vijay said the DMK had been humiliated that the people voted for my on-screen stature. “The very same people had earlier voted for you (DMK),” he said.