CM Vijay: TVK broke barriers of caste, religion, money

The party would never compromise on the principles of secularism, state sovereignty, water rights and social justice, Vijay asserted.

Chief Minister Vijay, who had commenced his political campaign from Tiruchy, returned to thank voters from Tiruchy East, which is set to witness a bypoll after he vacates the seat.

Addressing cadres at St Joseph’s College ground here, Vijay said the DMK, which had promised not to criticise the performance of the TVK government for the first six months, started clamouring within days of his government assuming office. The DMK could not digest that the people have elected their brother Vijay as their ‘prime servant’ to do them good.