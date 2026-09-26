CM Vijay to visit Meenakshi Amman Temple on September 28 after launching TNTM scheme in Madurai

The proposed temple visit has also prompted the police to review security arrangements along the likely routes and around the temple premises. Officials are examining traffic and crowd-control measures in view of the Chief Minister’s visit.

The ‘Thai Maman Thanga Mothiram’ scheme will provide one-gram gold rings to eligible children born in government hospitals. The government has procured 1.28 lakh rings for the first phase, with the scheme covering eligible children born from June 22, 2026.

The September 28 programme will be Joseph Vijay’s first reported official engagement in Madurai as Chief Minister. While preparations are under way for the proposed temple visit, the final itinerary is yet to be formally confirmed by the authorities.