CM Vijay to visit Meenakshi Amman Temple on September 28 after launching TNTM scheme in Madurai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on September 28, shortly after launching the Thai Maman Thanga Mothiram scheme in Madurai, with preparations for his proposed temple visit reportedly being stepped up by the police.
Vijay is scheduled to be in Madurai on September 28 to launch the State government’s one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns at a government hospital. The launch venue has been shifted from Usilampatti Government Hospital to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.
After the scheme launch, Vijay is expected to proceed to the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundaraswarar Temple to offer prayers, according to sources. His proposed visit comes days after the temple’s maha kumbabhishekam, held on September 17 following a gap of 17 years.
The proposed temple visit has also prompted the police to review security arrangements along the likely routes and around the temple premises. Officials are examining traffic and crowd-control measures in view of the Chief Minister’s visit.
The ‘Thai Maman Thanga Mothiram’ scheme will provide one-gram gold rings to eligible children born in government hospitals. The government has procured 1.28 lakh rings for the first phase, with the scheme covering eligible children born from June 22, 2026.
The September 28 programme will be Joseph Vijay’s first reported official engagement in Madurai as Chief Minister. While preparations are under way for the proposed temple visit, the final itinerary is yet to be formally confirmed by the authorities.