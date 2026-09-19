CM Vijay to launch ‘Thai Maman’ on September 28

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch the ‘Thai Maman Thanga Mothiram’ scheme on September 28, under which a one-gram gold ring will be given to children born in government hospitals, the state government announced on Friday.
Under the scheme, children born in government hospitals from June 22, 2026, will be eligible for a one-gram gold ring. The first tranche of 1.28 lakh gold rings has been procured. Each ring will have a unique serial number and be supplied in tamper-proof packaging.
Under the scheme, children born in government hospitals from June 22, 2026, will be eligible for a one-gram gold ring. The first tranche of 1.28 lakh gold rings has been procured. Each ring will have a unique serial number and be supplied in tamper-proof packaging.
Eligible newborns will receive the ring before leaving the hospital.