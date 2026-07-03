CM Vijay to launch grievance app for Perambur residents next week

Perambur constituency

In the recent Assembly elections, Vijay contested from both Perambur and Tiruchy East and won both seats. He later resigned from the Tiruchy East seat in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, retaining Perambur as his Assembly constituency.

While political circles had pointed out that Vijay is yet to visit Perambur after assuming office as Chief Minister, sources attributed the delay to his administrative commitments and a packed official schedule.