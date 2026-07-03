CM Vijay to launch grievance app for Perambur residents next week

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Vijay is set to launch a dedicated mobile application for residents of his Perambur Assembly constituency, enabling them to register civic grievances and track the status of their complaints. The app, along with a new MLA office in Perambur, is expected to be inaugurated next week.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the initiative aims to provide a direct channel for residents to report issues related to drinking water supply, roads, electricity, sanitation and other civic services. Complaints submitted through the app will be routed directly to the Chief Minister's Special Cell for action.
Officials have been instructed to initiate action on complaints within three days of registration. Civic issues such as water supply, electricity, roads and sanitation are expected to be resolved within a maximum of 10 days, with residents able to monitor the progress of their petitions through the application.
A dedicated monitoring unit for the app will function from the new MLA office being established in Perambur. The system will feature a dashboard to classify grievances department-wise, monitor the number of complaints received daily and track the status of each petition.
The new constituency office has been designed with modern facilities to enable residents to submit petitions and interact with officials more efficiently. Though the Chief Minister's Office functions from the Secretariat, the new MLA office has been set up exclusively to serve the people of Perambur.
In the recent Assembly elections, Vijay contested from both Perambur and Tiruchy East and won both seats. He later resigned from the Tiruchy East seat in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, retaining Perambur as his Assembly constituency.
While political circles had pointed out that Vijay is yet to visit Perambur after assuming office as Chief Minister, sources attributed the delay to his administrative commitments and a packed official schedule.