CM Vijay’s MLA office in Perambur nearing completion

CHENNAI: Renovation work at Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s MLA office in Perambur is nearing completion, with officials stating that the facility is expected to be inaugurated soon.
The office, located on Erukkancheri High Road near First Main Road in Sharma Nagar, Vyasarpadi, has remained closed for renovation.
According to officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation, around 95% of the work has been completed, with final interior finishing and furniture installation currently under way. Ramps have also been provided to ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities.
Residents and civic activists have urged the Chief Minister to inaugurate the office at the earliest, saying it would enable people to submit petitions and seek assistance directly from their MLA. They said several civic issues, including recurring power outages, have remained unresolved despite repeated representations to government departments.
LM Jaiganesh, a civic activist from Muthamizh Nagar, said, “Residents are waiting for the Chief Minister to fulfil his election promise of visiting the constituency every month. Protests were recently held in Sathyamoorthy Nagar and Malligaipoo Colony over prolonged power cuts, while incidents of vandalism had also been reported in parts of Perambur.”
Residents said that the reopening of the MLA office would improve access to their elected representative and help address long-pending local grievances.