CM Vijay to inaugurate Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore today

The visit marks Vijay’s first participation in a government function in Coimbatore since assuming office as Chief Minister. After the inauguration, Vijay is scheduled to fly by helicopter to Thrissur before returning to Coimbatore and taking a flight to Chennai.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the visit, with more than 2,000 police personnel to be deployed from the airport to the library complex. Barricades have been erected along both sides of Avinashi Road, and drone operations have been prohibited in the area.

Ahead of the inauguration, the complex has been landscaped with lawns and illuminated, while roads along the route have been repaired.