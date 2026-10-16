CM Vijay to inaugurate Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore today

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will inaugurate Periyar Arivulagam, a Rs 300-crore library and knowledge centre in Coimbatore, on Friday and hold a 10-km roadshow along Avinashi Road to Gandhipuram.
Spread over 1.98 lakh sq ft, the seven-storey facility houses more than one lakh books and features a science centre and dedicated facilities for students. Vijay is scheduled to arrive at Coimbatore airport from Chennai by a special flight at 11 am, before proceeding to the venue.
He is expected to unveil the statue of social reformer Periyar at the complex and inaugurate completed development projects in the district, lay foundation stones for new projects and distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries.
The visit marks C Joseph Vijay’s first participation in a government function in Coimbatore since assuming office as Chief Minister
The visit marks Vijay’s first participation in a government function in Coimbatore since assuming office as Chief Minister. After the inauguration, Vijay is scheduled to fly by helicopter to Thrissur before returning to Coimbatore and taking a flight to Chennai.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the visit, with more than 2,000 police personnel to be deployed from the airport to the library complex. Barricades have been erected along both sides of Avinashi Road, and drone operations have been prohibited in the area.
Ahead of the inauguration, the complex has been landscaped with lawns and illuminated, while roads along the route have been repaired.