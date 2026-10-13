CM Vijay to inaugurate Rs 300 crore Periyar Library in Coimbatore on October 16

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will inaugurate the Periyar Library and Science Centre, also known as Periyar Arivulagam, in Gandhipuram, Coimbatore on Friday (October 16).
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the library has been completed at a cost of Rs 300 crore. A stage will be set up on the premises for the inauguration ceremony.
The library has been built by the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department on seven acres of land owned by the Prison Department near the town bus stand on Nanjappa Road in Gandhipuram. Construction began in 2024.
Spread across 1.98 lakh square feet, the facility has a ground floor and seven upper floors. Of the total project cost, Rs 245 crore was allocated for construction, Rs 50 crore for purchasing books and Rs 5 crore for e-books. A statue of Periyar has also been installed on the premises.
The complex is divided into two blocks, A and B.
The ground floor houses:
A library for persons with disabilities
A 350-seat auditorium, a science centre with scientific equipment
A planetarium and a space lift.
On the first floor, there is a reception area along with a Science centre have also been built.
The second floor has a reading area for visitors bringing their own books and a children's library.
The third floor houses a competitive examination training centre, an administrative section and a library.
The fourth floor has sections for history books, Tamil books and periodicals.
The fifth floor houses an English books section and an incubation centre for start-ups, while the sixth floor has an English learning section and an incubation centre.
The seventh floor houses a science centre and a digital library.
Vijay will fly from Chennai to Coimbatore and travel by car to the library in Gandhipuram. He is scheduled to unveil the Periyar statue, inaugurate the library and tour the facility.