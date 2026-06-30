CM Vijay stresses women's safety, corruption-free governance at Collectors' conference

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Vijay on Tuesday stressed the need for transparent governance, strict law enforcement and enhanced women's safety while addressing District Collectors and police officials at the ongoing State-level conference at the Secretariat, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The two-day conference, attended by District Collectors, senior police officers, government secretaries and Forest Department officials, began on Monday at the Namakkal Kavignar Maligai in the Secretariat.
In his inaugural address, Vijay said the people had elected a government committed to social justice, transparency, honesty and corruption-free administration. He urged officials to focus on the effective delivery of essential services, including the public distribution system, education, drinking water supply, sanitation, electricity, roads and public transport. The Chief Minister also called for close monitoring of government schemes to ensure that benefits reach the people without delay.
Speaking on law and order, Vijay instructed officials to take decisions independently and strictly in accordance with the law. He said immediate action should be taken against those involved in wrongdoing, irrespective of their status or position, and stressed that offenders must face appropriate punishment without bias. At the same time, he directed officials to ensure that innocent persons are not affected during the course of investigations or enforcement measures.
The Chief Minister said women's safety should be ensured without any compromise and directed District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to give special attention to the issue. He called for the implementation of dedicated measures aimed at improving the safety and security of women across the State.
The conference resumed on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am with the participation of District Collectors and senior Forest Department officials. Discussions are scheduled to continue until 6 pm. Vijay is expected to deliver the concluding address and present awards to District Collectors and police officers who have performed exceptionally well in their respective fields.