Ignore their position, bring criminals to justice, CM Vijay directs Collectors, cops

CHENNAI: There would be no compromise on the safety of women and children, asserted Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday, and directed Collectors and police officers to act swiftly against crimes while ensuring transparent and corruption-free governance.
Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day conference of Collectors and senior police officers at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said the people had elected the TVK government with expectations of transparent governance and efficient public administration.
"The police should function with independence to maintain law and order. Whoever commits an offence, irrespective of the position they hold, must be brought under the ambit of law and punished without compromise," Vijay said.
He instructed officials to focus on the effective delivery of essential services, including the Public Distribution System, education, drinking water, healthcare, electricity, roads, and public transport.
Stressing the need for a people-centric administration, he said Collectors should not treat receiving petitions alone as their primary responsibility, and advised them to treat every petitioner with empathy and ensure that grievances, particularly those relating to land pattas and basic civic services, were addressed promptly.
On the safety of women and children, Vijay said the government would adopt a zero-tolerance approach. He directed officials to establish special safety mechanisms for women and pay greater attention to the protection of students and children.
He also instructed officers not to delay the registration of FIRs in Pocso Act cases and crimes against women, and said complaints received from educational institutions should be acted upon immediately.
Calling for intensified action against drug abuse, Vijay directed the police, Excise, and Drug Control authorities to work together to eradicate narcotics, with special focus on migrant labour hubs in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Tirupur.