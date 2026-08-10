CM Vijay skipped session to clear files, defends Speaker JCD Prabhakar

The Speaker intervened after MJK MLA M Thamimun Ansari alleged that Vijay had left the House when he began speaking.

Responding to the charge, Prabhakar said officials had informed him that several files were pending for the Chief Minister's approval. "Officials have informed me that a lot of files are pending for the Chief Minister. So, he left the House and is in his chamber, continuing to watch the Assembly proceedings on television. He listens to everything. The member need not worry, " he said.

Prabhakar added that Vijay clears more than 100 files every day.