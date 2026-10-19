CM Vijay reviews work at Command and Control Centre

The Chief Minister reviewed rainfall data recorded since Saturday night, river and canal discharge levels, subway monitoring operations, and the status of public grievances.

Later, he chaired a review meeting which was attended by ministers and senior officials. Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran briefed the Chief Minister on relief measures undertaken after rains, including food distribution to affected residents.

A statement from the government said Vijay appreciated the civic body officials for their efforts following heavy downpours, and also instructed staff at the control centre to listen attentively to public complaints and take immediate action to resolve their issues.

Following the extremely heavy rainfall that lashed several parts of Chennai from Saturday night to the wee hours of Sunday, 35 locations reported waterlogging. Taking note of the ground situation, Chief Minister Vijay directed ministers to return to Chennai and oversee the mitigation and relief works. The efforts are being headed by PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna, who visited several parts of the city to monitor and supervise the works.