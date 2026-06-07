CM Vijay may pack Niti meet with capital alliances

While his participation in the Governing Council meeting, a high-profile panel comprising chief ministers from around the country, is an administrative matter, what will be keenly observed will be his political meetings with leaders of various opposition parties, including alliance partner Congress.

Official sources said Vijay is expected to present Tamil Nadu’s financial and developmental priorities during the meeting and seek greater support from the Union government for key infrastructure and welfare projects.

The Chief Minister is likely to highlight issues relating to State finances, development funding and other concerns that are expected to feature in the upcoming State Budget.

There are many unresolved issues between Tamil Nadu and the Union governments, including funds for the rural job scheme, school education, etc. These are likely to figure in Vijay’s speech at the meeting.