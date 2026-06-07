CM Vijay may pack Niti meet with capital alliances

CHENNAI: In his second visit to the national capital in quick succession, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to visit New Delhi on June 11 to take part in the Niti Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
While his participation in the Governing Council meeting, a high-profile panel comprising chief ministers from around the country, is an administrative matter, what will be keenly observed will be his political meetings with leaders of various opposition parties, including alliance partner Congress.
Official sources said Vijay is expected to present Tamil Nadu’s financial and developmental priorities during the meeting and seek greater support from the Union government for key infrastructure and welfare projects.
The Chief Minister is likely to highlight issues relating to State finances, development funding and other concerns that are expected to feature in the upcoming State Budget.
There are many unresolved issues between Tamil Nadu and the Union governments, including funds for the rural job scheme, school education, etc. These are likely to figure in Vijay’s speech at the meeting.
The Governing Council is meeting at a time when the country is still in the grip of multiple crises, including the continuing war in West Asia that has taken a toll on India’s economy - and that of households across the country.
What is of more interest for political observers will be Vijay’s itinerary in Delhi in his capacity as the president of the ruling TVK. During his last visit on May 27, Vijay was not able to meet Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, which became a talking point back home.
The national party said its leaders were held up with the intra-party crisis in Karnataka, while the TVK put up a brave face, claiming that the visit was purely official.
It is not yet known if he would meet the national leaders of the CPI and CPM, who are supporting the minority government from outside.
Another aspect in play is the INDIA bloc meeting that is scheduled on June 8. The DMK, one of the founding members of the opposition coalition, said it would boycott the meeting and blamed the Congress for the decision. It remains to be seen if the allies are interested in bringing TVK on board to fill that gap.