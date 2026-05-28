Tongues wag as CM Vijay returns without meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Sources in the TVK maintained that the meeting did not happen only because the Congress leadership was busy with the change of guard in Karnataka.

These claims, however, did not quell the rumours about an uneasiness creeping into the alliance. The Congress had snapped its years-long alliance with the DMK to offer support to the TVK president to form the government, and got two Cabinet berths in return. The top leaders of the two parties gave a public display of bonhomie during the swearing-in.

However, the TVK poaching MLAs from AIADMK has not gone down well with at least a section of the national party. Congress’s Karur MP S Jothimani, widely considered to be part of Rahul’s inner circle had come out openly against it, even describing it as ‘horse-trading’ that her party would not support.