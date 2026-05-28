CM Vijay limits Delhi visit to official meetings, skips political interactions

Sources said Vijay had initially planned to hold political meetings with leaders of INDIA bloc parties, including the Congress and Left parties.

However, the proposed political interactions were reportedly dropped and the Chief Minister returned to Chennai by chartered flight after completing his official engagements.

During the meetings with the Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister, Vijay raised issues relating to the Mekedatu project, Metro rail funding, Tamil Thai Vazhthu, fishermen arrests and infrastructure development projects in Tamil Nadu.