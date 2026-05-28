CM Vijay limits Delhi visit to official meetings, skips political interactions

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Vijay confined his visit to New Delhi to official engagements and did not hold any political meetings during the trip, according to sources.
During his visit on Wednesday, Vijay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and submitted memoranda relating to key issues concerning Tamil Nadu.
However, the Chief Minister was unable to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the visit.
Sources said Vijay had initially planned to hold political meetings with leaders of INDIA bloc parties, including the Congress and Left parties.
However, the proposed political interactions were reportedly dropped and the Chief Minister returned to Chennai by chartered flight after completing his official engagements.
During the meetings with the Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister, Vijay raised issues relating to the Mekedatu project, Metro rail funding, Tamil Thai Vazhthu, fishermen arrests and infrastructure development projects in Tamil Nadu.