CM Vijay leaves for Delhi for NITI Aayog meeting

The NITI Aayog meeting is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Thursday under the chairmanship of the prime minister, with chief ministers from across the country expected to participate.

Sources said Vijay is expected to address the meeting. It is also learnt that he may meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leaders during the visit.

After attending the meeting, Vijay is expected to travel to Mangaluru in Karnataka on a personal visit on Friday before returning to Chennai at around 6 pm the same day, according to sources.