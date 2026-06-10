CM Vijay leaves for Delhi for NITI Aayog meeting

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay left for New Delhi on a three-day visit on Wednesday morning (June 10) to participate in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to sources, Vijay departed from Chennai at 10 am on a chartered flight. Accompanying him were his personal aide Jegadheesh, Vishnu Reddy, Rajkumar, Jegadheesh Awasthi, assistant Rajendran, personal staff and security personnel.
This is Vijay's second visit to New Delhi since assuming office as chief minister. During his earlier visit on May 27, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before returning to Chennai the following day.
The NITI Aayog meeting is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Thursday under the chairmanship of the prime minister, with chief ministers from across the country expected to participate.
Sources said Vijay is expected to address the meeting. It is also learnt that he may meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leaders during the visit.
After attending the meeting, Vijay is expected to travel to Mangaluru in Karnataka on a personal visit on Friday before returning to Chennai at around 6 pm the same day, according to sources.