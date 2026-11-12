CM Vijay launches EV experience centre

The experience centre gives prospective buyers a chance to view the company's motorcycles, understand its technology, and experience their performance. Visitors can interact with the company's team to learn about the 240V high-voltage architecture and charging facilities.

Raptee HV has developed the T30, which the company describes as India's first high-voltage electric motorcycle. The motorcycle features a 240V high-voltage electrical architecture and is compatible with the CCS2 public DC fast-charging network, enabling it to use charging infrastructure available for electric cars.