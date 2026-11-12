CM Vijay launches EV experience centre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday, through video conference, inaugurated the flagship experience centre of Raptee HV, a Chennai-based manufacturer of high-voltage electric motorcycles, at OMR in Chennai. The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has invested Rs 25 crore in the company to support the development of high-voltage electric vehicle technology.
The experience centre gives prospective buyers a chance to view the company's motorcycles, understand its technology, and experience their performance. Visitors can interact with the company's team to learn about the 240V high-voltage architecture and charging facilities.
Raptee HV has developed the T30, which the company describes as India's first high-voltage electric motorcycle. The motorcycle features a 240V high-voltage electrical architecture and is compatible with the CCS2 public DC fast-charging network, enabling it to use charging infrastructure available for electric cars.
A team of engineers with experience leading technology organisations, including Tesla and Wipro, as well as premier institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), founded the company. The company has also developed its proprietary high-voltage electric vehicle technology platform, HV-TEC.
As part of Tamil Nadu's efforts to promote start-ups and new-age technology companies, TIDCO invested Rs 25 crore in Raptee Energy Private Limited through the Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) route. TIDCO has also invested in Agnikul Cosmos and several other start-up companies.
Industries Minister S Keerthana, Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department S Vijayakumar, TIDCO officials, and representatives of Raptee Energy Private Limited attended the inauguration.