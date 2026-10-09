CM Vijay lauds Navanethem Pillay for winning Nobel Peace prize

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday lauded South African jurist of Tamil origin Navanethem Pillay on being conferred the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.
It was presented to her in recognition of her lifelong work promoting peace, human rights, and international law.
"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mrs Navanethem Pillay, a tireless voice for human rights, world peace, and justice on the international stage, and a person of Tamil descent living in South Africa, on being selected for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2026," Vijay said.
In a statement, Anbumani said the award appropriately recognised Pillay's contributions to peace and international law. He expressed hope that she would continue her efforts to promote peace worldwide.
Having begun her journey through legal battles against apartheid on the soil of South Africa, and having served as a judge in that country's High Court and as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Navanethem Pillay's initiatives to advance peace and international law have earned her the Nobel Prize, bringing boundless joy and pride to Tamil people living around the world, he said.
"It brings immense joy and pride to Tamil people around the world. My congratulations again to Navanethem Pillay, who tirelessly strove for the lofty values of human rights, equality, justice and world peace," Vijay said in a post on X.
She was born on September 23, 1941, in Durban, South Africa, into a Tamil family whose ancestors migrated to that country. She grew up under apartheid and became the first non-white woman to establish a law practice in Natal Province in 1967, defending anti-apartheid activists and political prisoners.
She became the first non-white woman to serve as a judge on the High Court of South Africa in 1995, and served as judge and President of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR).
Navanethem Pillay was a judge on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and had worked as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014 and also served as a judge on the International Court of Justice.
Anbumani wished Pillay continued success in her mission to uphold human rights and international law and promote global peace.
(With inputs from Bureau)