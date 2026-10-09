CM Vijay lauds Navanethem Pillay for winning Nobel Peace prize

It was presented to her in recognition of her lifelong work promoting peace, human rights, and international law.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mrs Navanethem Pillay, a tireless voice for human rights, world peace, and justice on the international stage, and a person of Tamil descent living in South Africa, on being selected for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2026," Vijay said.

In a statement, Anbumani said the award appropriately recognised Pillay's contributions to peace and international law. He expressed hope that she would continue her efforts to promote peace worldwide.

Having begun her journey through legal battles against apartheid on the soil of South Africa, and having served as a judge in that country's High Court and as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Navanethem Pillay's initiatives to advance peace and international law have earned her the Nobel Prize, bringing boundless joy and pride to Tamil people living around the world, he said.