CM Vijay hails Tamil cinema's National Awards sweep

CHENNAI: Hailing the Tamil film industry for securing 10 awards at the 72nd National Film Awards, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday expressed confidence that the industry would continue to earn greater recognition.
In a government release, the Chief Minister congratulated Tamil film personalities on this historic feat, as the film fraternity hadn't reached the double-digit mark at the national level in recent years.
Chief Minister Vijay extended his congratulations to all the award winners and said the recognition reflected the creative excellence and enduring strength of the State’s film industry.
The Chief Minister noted that the Dhanush-starrer Raayan, directed by the actor, was adjudged the Best Tamil Feature Film. The release also pointed out that Captain Miller won the Best Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values award, while actor Dhanush received the Special Jury Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film.
Rajkumar Periasamy was named Best Director for Amaran. R Kalaivanan won the award for Best Editing, while G V Prakash Kumar secured the Best Background Score honour for the same film; the release added, sharing CM Vijay's confidence in the industry's capabilities.
CM Vijay also praised the filmmakers of Maharaja, as Anal Arasu was recognised with the Best Action Direction award, and Sachana Namidass received the Best Supporting Actress award. G Suren was honoured with the Special Jury Award for Best Sound Mixing for Meiyazhagan, while TS Harihara Sudhan won the Best Sound Design award for the short film Blue, the release pointed out.
“Winning 10 National Film Awards is a proud achievement for Tamil cinema. I congratulate all the artists and technicians and wish the industry many more such laurels in the years ahead,” CM Vijay said.