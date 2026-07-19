CM Vijay hails Tamil cinema's National Awards sweep

In a government release, the Chief Minister congratulated Tamil film personalities on this historic feat, as the film fraternity hadn't reached the double-digit mark at the national level in recent years.

Chief Minister Vijay extended his congratulations to all the award winners and said the recognition reflected the creative excellence and enduring strength of the State’s film industry.

The Chief Minister noted that the Dhanush-starrer Raayan, directed by the actor, was adjudged the Best Tamil Feature Film. The release also pointed out that Captain Miller won the Best Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values award, while actor Dhanush received the Special Jury Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film.

Rajkumar Periasamy was named Best Director for Amaran. R Kalaivanan won the award for Best Editing, while G V Prakash Kumar secured the Best Background Score honour for the same film; the release added, sharing CM Vijay's confidence in the industry's capabilities.