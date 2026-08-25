CM Vijay flags off 250 new buses, including 130 electric AC buses

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday (August 25) fflagged off 250 new buses procured at a total cost of Rs 290.08 crore for the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (STUs).
The buses were launched for public use at the Secretariat.
As part of efforts to reduce vehicular pollution in Chennai, MTC is currently operating 625 low-floor electric buses, procured at a cost of Rs 697 crore, through five depots.
The state government has planned to operate another 750 low-floor air-conditioned electric buses at a cost of Rs 1,337 crore through seven depots. As the first phase of the initiative, Vijay launched 130 new low-floor AC electric buses procured at a cost of Rs 234.50 crore.
Of the 130 buses, 80 will be operated from MTC's Alandur depot and 50 from its Central depot.
The 80 buses from Alandur depot will operate on 15 routes: MAA1 (Chennai Airport-Kilambakkam), MAA2 (Chennai Airport-Siruseri IT Park), MAA3 (Chennai Airport-Adyar bus stand), 113 (Redhills-Guindy Thiru Vi Ka Estate), 76V (Koyambedu-Siruseri IT Park), D70 (Ambattur Industrial Estate-Velachery), 500P (Pallavaram-Chengalpattu), 570R (Alandur Court-Siruseri IT Park), 114R (Redhills-Guindy Thiru Vi Ka Estate), 515P (Pallavaram-Mamallapuram), 119 (Guindy Thiru Vi Ka Estate-Semmancheri TNUHDB), 170C (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar-Guindy Thiru Vi Ka Estate), 9M (Thyagaraya Nagar-AGS Officer's Colony), 70V (Koyambedu-Kilambakkam) and 105 (Tambaram West-Siruseri IT Park).
The 50 buses from Central depot will operate on 10 routes: 2C (K Kannadasan Nagar-K Kannadasan Nagar), 7H (Island Ground-JJ Nagar East), PP21 (Island Ground-Kilambakkam), 29A (Perambur B.T.-Anna Square), 40H (Anna Square-Pattabiram), 40A (Anna Square-Pattabiram), 88Kct (Parrys Corner-Kundrathur bus stand), 221 (MGR Central-Thiruporur), 72 (Thyagaraya Nagar-Thiruverkadu) and 25 (Anna Square-Poonamallee).
The new electric services will connect key destinations including Chennai airport, Kilambakkam bus terminus, Siruseri IT Park, OMR, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Mamallapuram, Guindy, Anna Nagar, Pattabiram, Kundrathur and Poonamallee.
Separately, 1,614 new buses are being procured for the six STUs at an estimated cost of Rs 756 crore. As the first phase, 120 new buses procured at a cost of Rs 55.58 crore were launched on Tuesday.
Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban, Chief Secretary M Saikumar, Transport Secretary L Nirmalraj, MTC managing director T Mohan and senior government officials were present at the event.
Separately, 1,614 new buses are being procured for the six STUs at an estimated cost of Rs 756 crore. As the first phase, 120 new buses procured at a cost of Rs 55.58 crore were launched on Tuesday.
Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban, Chief Secretary M Saikumar, Transport Secretary L Nirmalraj, MTC managing director T Mohan and senior government officials were present at the event.