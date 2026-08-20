MTC invites applications for apprenticeship training; camp on September 2

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has invited eligible ITI-qualified candidates from Tamil Nadu to apply for 1-year ITI apprenticeship training for the year 2026–2027, with a monthly stipend of Rs 14,000, MTC Managing Director Thiru T Mohan said.
A special recruitment camp for the apprenticeship training will be held at the MTC Industrial Training School, Chromepet, on September 2 at 10.00 am.
Eligible candidates can attend the camp and submit their applications.
Candidates who have completed ITI courses in mechanical motor vehicle, diesel mechanic, auto electrician, electrician, fitter, welder, painter and turner trades are eligible to apply.
Eligible candidates are requested to participate in the special camp and make use of this opportunity.