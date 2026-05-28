CM Vijay concludes official visit to Delhi, skips meeting Congress leaders

He skipped meeting the Congress leaders in Delhi.

Congress MP Christopher Tilak said the meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not take place as the chief minister has confined his visit to the official programme and not for political engagements.

He claimed that Vijay's meeting with Rahul Gandhi has only been deferred and not cancelled, as speculated. "The chief minister is likely to come to Delhi around June 11 for the Niti Aayog meeting, and I think he would meet our leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi then," Tilak told reporters in the national capital.

Vijay wound up his Delhi trip and returned to Chennai by a special flight.