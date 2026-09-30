CM Vijay comforts emotional Dharapuram candidate Sathyabama

Pointing out that Dharapuram continued to face several basic problems, which could be resolved only by the TVK government, Sathyabama became emotional while referring to the criticism directed against her during the campaign.

Further, she said, “If I had betrayed the people, how could I have the courage to stand before you and seek votes?” she asked, breaking down in tears.

Earlier, ministers KG Arun Raj, KA Sengottaiyan and N Anand addressed the gathering. Ahead of the meeting, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay led a spirited road show, which witnessed an overwhelming turnout of people.

Vijay arrived in Coimbatore by flight from Chennai and reached Dharapuram by a campaign vehicle. Large crowds of party workers and the public, including women, children and youth, lined up on both sides of the road to greet the actor-turned-politician.