CM Vijay comforts emotional Dharapuram candidate Sathyabama

COIMBATORE: TVK’s Dharapuram bypoll candidate P Sathyabama broke down in tears while recounting the personal attacks and criticisms targeting her after joining the ruling party.
“I was subjected to personal attacks and criticism on social media after resigning as an AIADMK MLA and joining the TVK,” she said, while addressing a campaign meeting in Dharapuram on Wednesday. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who was standing beside her, attempted to comfort her as Sathyabama struggled to continue her speech.
Claiming that she was deeply shocked by AIADMK's plan to forge an alliance with the DMK following the assembly polls, Sathyabama said, “That was unacceptable to me as I am a loyal follower of former chief ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa. I therefore resigned as an MLA and joined the TVK.”
Pointing out that Dharapuram continued to face several basic problems, which could be resolved only by the TVK government, Sathyabama became emotional while referring to the criticism directed against her during the campaign.
Further, she said, “If I had betrayed the people, how could I have the courage to stand before you and seek votes?” she asked, breaking down in tears.
Earlier, ministers KG Arun Raj, KA Sengottaiyan and N Anand addressed the gathering. Ahead of the meeting, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay led a spirited road show, which witnessed an overwhelming turnout of people.
Vijay arrived in Coimbatore by flight from Chennai and reached Dharapuram by a campaign vehicle. Large crowds of party workers and the public, including women, children and youth, lined up on both sides of the road to greet the actor-turned-politician.