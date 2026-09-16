CM Vijay as Vinayaga hurts sentiments: Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday demanded the removal of a Vinayagar idol allegedly fashioned in the likeness of TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in Korukkupet here and sought the arrest of those responsible, alleging that the display had hurt devotees' religious sentiments.
In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran said the idol had been installed as part of Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations and criticised its depiction in the likeness of Vijay. He alleged that a deity revered and worshipped by crores of people should not be used for individual glorification or political publicity.
"Transforming an image revered and worshipped by crores of people for individual glorification and political publicity demeans their spiritual sentiments," he said.
The former minister also criticised Vijay for failing to condemn the alleged act at the outset. He claimed that the Chief Minister's silence had encouraged TVK functionaries to engage in such acts.
Nainar said the use of religious imagery for political self-promotion was unacceptable and appealed to the government to safeguard the religious sentiments and worship traditions of the people.
He also demanded that those responsible for displaying the idol be arrested, contending that such acts could undermine the sanctity of religious observances.