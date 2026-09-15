BJP seeks action against TVK functionaries over ‘political’ Vinayagar idol

In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran said the idol had been installed as part of Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations and criticised its depiction in the likeness of Vijay. He alleged that a deity revered and worshipped by crores of people should not be used for individual glorification or political publicity.

“Transforming an image revered and worshipped by crores of people for individual glorification and political publicity demeans their spiritual sentiments,” he said.

The former minister also criticised Vijay for not condemning the alleged act at the outset. He claimed that the Chief Minister’s silence had encouraged TVK functionaries to engage in such acts.