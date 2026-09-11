Battle for seat, prestige on as TVK, AIADMK name candidates

This sets the stage for a pitched electoral contest over two seats that the AIADMK won just months ago, as the bout is not only to win the seats but also to know who comes second.

As expected, the TVK named former MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama as its candidates for Madurantakam and Dharapuram, respectively. Both had won the constituencies on AIADMK tickets in the April Assembly elections before resigning as MLAs on May 25 and joining the TVK. Their resignations subsequently rendered the seats vacant.