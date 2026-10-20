CM Vijay announces Rs 60 lakhs incentive as Sahana, JD Madan script historic wins

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday announced cash incentives of Rs 30 lakh each for state para table tennis players Baby Sahana Ravi and Jehan Dorab Madan, who won bronze medals at the Asian Para Games in Japan.
Sahana won bronze in the women’s singles Class 9 event, while Madan secured third place in the men’s singles Class 1 category at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Games on Tuesday.
Congratulating Sahana, Vijay said her achievement had brought pride to Tamil Nadu and India. He announced a Rs 30 lakh incentive from the state government in recognition of her performance, adding that her success would inspire young para athletes.
Madan, a Chennai-based former racing driver who took up para table tennis after a road accident left him paralysed, also won bronze in the men’s singles Class 1 event. He lost his semi-final to South Korea’s Kim Hyeonuk in straight games.
The two podium finishes formed part of India’s strong showing in para table tennis, with Indian players winning multiple bronze medals at the continental event. Sahana’s medal was particularly significant, marking India’s first-ever medal in the standing category of para table tennis at the Asian Para Games.
Separately, Vijay congratulated Tamil Nadu speed skater Anandkumar Velkumar for winning gold in the senior men’s marathon at the World Skate Games 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay. Velkumar successfully defended his world title in the 42-km event on October 18.
Velkumar had earlier won bronze in the 500-metre sprint and silver in the 1,000-metre event, taking his medal tally at the Games to three.
The Chief Minister also congratulated Lakshita, Pragathi and Rutva, who won bronze in the junior women’s 3,000-metre relay. Their finish marked India’s first relay medal at the World Speed Skating Championships.
Vijay said the athletes’ performances would encourage young people to take up sports and strive for excellence at international competitions.
Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna said the State’s sports development schemes were supporting athletes in their pursuit of international success. He noted that Velkumar was covered under the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority’s Elite scheme, while the junior relay athletes received support under its Champions Development Scheme.