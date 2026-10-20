CM Vijay announces Rs 60 lakhs incentive as Sahana, JD Madan script historic wins

Sahana won bronze in the women’s singles Class 9 event, while Madan secured third place in the men’s singles Class 1 category at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Games on Tuesday.

Congratulating Sahana, Vijay said her achievement had brought pride to Tamil Nadu and India. He announced a Rs 30 lakh incentive from the state government in recognition of her performance, adding that her success would inspire young para athletes.

Madan, a Chennai-based former racing driver who took up para table tennis after a road accident left him paralysed, also won bronze in the men’s singles Class 1 event. He lost his semi-final to South Korea’s Kim Hyeonuk in straight games.

The two podium finishes formed part of India’s strong showing in para table tennis, with Indian players winning multiple bronze medals at the continental event. Sahana’s medal was particularly significant, marking India’s first-ever medal in the standing category of para table tennis at the Asian Para Games.