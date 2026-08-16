CM Vijay announces Rs 30 lakh relief for cop who died after collapsing during I-Day parade

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday announced Rs 30 lakh relief to the family of a police constable who collapsed while performing duty at the Independence Day parade at Fort St George and later died during treatment.
A Dharmaraj, 56, a Grade-I Police Constable attached to the band unit of the Tamil Nadu Special Police Regimental Centre in Avadi, suddenly collapsed while on parade duty on Saturday. He was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he died despite treatment.
Expressing grief over his death, Vijay said the loss was an irreparable one for the Tamil Nadu Police and Dharmaraj’s family.
He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, relatives and colleagues and directed the authorities to provide Rs 30 lakh as relief to the family.