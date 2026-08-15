Constable collapses during I-Day event in Chennai; dies

Around 8.15 am, he complained of severe chest pain and collapsed on the premises. An ambulance rushed him to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he was admitted. Dharmaraj succumbed later in the day without responding to treatment, police said.

After the postmortem, his mortal remains were taken to the Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion campus in Avadi, where senior officers and colleagues paid their last respects. The body was later taken to his native village in Thoothukudi district, where the last rites will be held on Sunday.