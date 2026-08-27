CM Vijay to announce plans for new Secretariat complex; Pattinapakkam, Guindy Race Course shortlisted

“The announcement will be made during the current Assembly session though the location has not been finalised. The government is considering a few locations, including Pattinapakkam and the Guindy Race Course,” an official said.

The hunt for a new space to shift the Secretariat complex from the present congested space in Fort St George has a long history in Tamil Nadu. On January 31, 2003, the then chief minister Jayalalithaa announced in the Assembly that Queen Mary’s College would be demolished to make way for a new Secretariat. However, the proposal had to be dropped due to strong protests from students.