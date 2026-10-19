CM Vijay announces multi-crore development packages for Madurantakam, Dharapuram Assembly constituencies

The highlight of the announcement for Dharapuram is a mega Rs 1,439-crore Cauvery combined water supply scheme aimed at resolving the drinking water needs of over 1,200 rural settlements, alongside land patta (title deed) distributions and major canal rejuvenation works in Dharapuram.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister rolled out a massive developmental blueprint for Dharapuram Assembly constituency, highlighting the Cauvery combined water supply scheme to ensure clean drinking water reaches every corner of Tiruppur district.

Out of the 2,455 rural settlements in the district, 1,223 are currently covered under existing schemes.

The new Rs 1,439-crore project will provide drinking water infrastructure to the remaining 1,232 rural habitations spanning Dharapuram, Kangeyam, Kundadam, Pongalur, and Vellakoil panchayat unions, seven village panchayats in Mulanur, and 17 village panchayats in Palladam.

Additionally, new overhead water tanks will be constructed across the Dharapuram, Mulanur, and Kundadam blocks to provide 13,000 new household drinking water connections.

He said the government will distribute 2,700 free house site pattas to homeless individuals within the Dharapuram constituency and directed the officials to take immediate action to issue land pattas to 87 families in Kuruvappa Nayakkan Palayam, who have been living in self-built homes for over 20 years without legal titles.