CM Vijay announces multi-crore development packages for Madurantakam, Dharapuram Assembly constituencies

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced comprehensive welfare packages featuring new infrastructure, agriculture, and educational projects for Madurantakam and Dharapuram, the two Assembly constituencies won by his TVK in the October 6 by-polls.
In a major push toward rural and urban transformation, the initiative spans multiple sectors, ranging from a new government college to massive cold storage facilities for farmers, with directives issued to state departments for immediate implementation in the Madurantakam Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district and a mega Cauvery drinking water project for Dharapuram constituency in Tiruppur district.
Both the seats reserved for SC were won by the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in the by-elections.
The party candidate Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam) won by securing 74,048 votes, defeating DMK's I Paranthamen and AIADMK's S Kanitha Sampath. In Dharapuram, TVK nominee P Sathyabama polled 66,841 votes, trouncing the DMK (S Suganya) and AIADMK (K Banumathi).
The highlight of the announcement for Dharapuram is a mega Rs 1,439-crore Cauvery combined water supply scheme aimed at resolving the drinking water needs of over 1,200 rural settlements, alongside land patta (title deed) distributions and major canal rejuvenation works in Dharapuram.
In a statement here, the Chief Minister rolled out a massive developmental blueprint for Dharapuram Assembly constituency, highlighting the Cauvery combined water supply scheme to ensure clean drinking water reaches every corner of Tiruppur district.
Out of the 2,455 rural settlements in the district, 1,223 are currently covered under existing schemes.
The new Rs 1,439-crore project will provide drinking water infrastructure to the remaining 1,232 rural habitations spanning Dharapuram, Kangeyam, Kundadam, Pongalur, and Vellakoil panchayat unions, seven village panchayats in Mulanur, and 17 village panchayats in Palladam.
Additionally, new overhead water tanks will be constructed across the Dharapuram, Mulanur, and Kundadam blocks to provide 13,000 new household drinking water connections.
He said the government will distribute 2,700 free house site pattas to homeless individuals within the Dharapuram constituency and directed the officials to take immediate action to issue land pattas to 87 families in Kuruvappa Nayakkan Palayam, who have been living in self-built homes for over 20 years without legal titles.
To support the regional farming economy, a comprehensive Rs 10-crore desilting work covering 159 individual irrigation works has been sanctioned for Tiruppur district to remove sandbanks and blockages from irrigation canals.
This massive clean-up drive will be launched in the Dharapuram constituency to clear silt, wild bushes, and thorny shrubs across an extensive network of 271 kilometres of canals and channels, restoring optimal water flow to agricultural fields.
The Dharapuram Municipality will receive a civic upgrade to enhance urban living standards, and this includes an allocation of Rs 6 crore for constructing a new urban overhead water tank and water supply system improvements, while another Rs 6 crore is sanctioned for solid waste management and stormwater drain upgrades. In addition, street lighting across the municipality will be modernised at an outlay of Rs 40 lakh. A Fire and Rescue Services Station will be established in Mulanur.
For Madurantakam, Vijay announced a check dam across Pukkathurai riverbed in Atthimanam village at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, lake sluices restoration in Sempoondi panchayat for Rs 4.50 crore, desilting and bund-strengthening of the Nelvai panchayat riverbed for Rs 1.30 crore, preparation of a feasibility study and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a high-level check dam across the Palar River between Padalam and Udhayambakkam.
Additionally, the 30-km-long Madurantakam high-level canal, built in 1984, will be desilted in phases to feed 30 local lakes. A new community hall will be built in Thinnalur panchayat at a cost of Rs 70 lakh, while a new Rs 3 crore 25-MVA transformer will be installed at the Madurantakam substation to boost power supply, the release said.
The government will set up a state-of-the-art State Seed Farm spanning 25 acres at an outlay of Rs 10 crore, construct a massive 20,000 metric tonne capacity semi-covered warehouse at Athur for Rs 20 crore to store procured paddy, and establish six new direct paddy procurement centres across the constituency at a total cost of Rs 1.80 crore.
Among the numerous announcements are sanctioning of a new Government Arts and Science College for Women at Acharapakkam, providing a new Trauma and Emergency Care Unit at the Madurantakam Government Hospital, upgrading Pukkathurai Government High School to a Higher Secondary School and set up a mini-sports stadium in Karunguzhi at a cost of Rs 80 lakh.
A working women's hostel, intellectual learning centre for educated youth, a weekly public market, new stormwater drains, tourist amenities at Madurantakam lake, besides the operation of additional government buses connecting all villages in the Chengalpattu district to help farmers and students commute easily also figure in the slew of announcements.