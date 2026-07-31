Milk dealers seek Aavin revival, higher procurement price; minister promises to take demands to CM Vijay

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers' Welfare Association on Thursday urged the ruling TVK government to roll out a comprehensive package to revive Aavin, including higher milk procurement prices, enhanced dealer commission, revival of the free milch cattle scheme and subsidised cattle feed, contending that the cooperative dairy has been struggling due to policy decisions taken over the past five years.
Association founder and state president SA Ponnusamy, accompanied by office-bearers, met Milk and Dairy Development Minister C Vijayalakshmi at the Secretariat and submitted a detailed memorandum. The minister assured the delegation that the demands were already under the government's consideration and would be discussed with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay before an appropriate decision is taken.
The association sought a Rs 10 per litre increase in Aavin's milk procurement price to encourage dairy farmers and improve procurement, besides raising the commission paid to Aavin milk dealers from the present maximum of Rs 2 per litre to Rs 5 per litre, pointing out that it has remained unchanged for nearly 15 years.
They also urged the government to revive the free milch cattle distribution scheme introduced during the AIADMK regime and launch subsidised cattle feed to increase milk production. It further sought periodic revision of Aavin's procurement and retail prices, in line with cooperative dairy federations in neighbouring states, to ensure financial sustainability and offset mounting operational losses.
The association alleged that inadequate procurement price revisions since 2022, reduction in Aavin's retail price without adequate government subsidy, and discontinuation of key support schemes under the previous DMK government had weakened the cooperative, reduced daily procurement from about 38.26 lakh litres to nearly 25 lakh litres, resulting in recurring shortages, particularly of the popular Green Magic milk.
"The government must act on a war footing to increase milk production, strengthen Aavin, ensure uninterrupted supply and safeguard the livelihood of over 30 lakh families dependent on dairy farming and milk distribution," Ponnusamy told reporters here.