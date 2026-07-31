Milk dealers seek Aavin revival, higher procurement price; minister promises to take demands to CM Vijay

Association founder and state president SA Ponnusamy, accompanied by office-bearers, met Milk and Dairy Development Minister C Vijayalakshmi at the Secretariat and submitted a detailed memorandum. The minister assured the delegation that the demands were already under the government's consideration and would be discussed with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay before an appropriate decision is taken.

The association sought a Rs 10 per litre increase in Aavin's milk procurement price to encourage dairy farmers and improve procurement, besides raising the commission paid to Aavin milk dealers from the present maximum of Rs 2 per litre to Rs 5 per litre, pointing out that it has remained unchanged for nearly 15 years.