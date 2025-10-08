CM Trophy winners to get 3% job quota, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: The State government will extend 3% reservation in government jobs to those who win in the Chief Minister Trophy State-level competitions, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Chief Minister Trophy 2025, Udhayanidhi, who holds the Sports and Youth Development portfolio, said the scheme reflects the government's unwavering commitment to transforming sports into a mass movement.

"For the first time in India, our government is using a Games Management System (GMS) to streamline every aspect of the Chief Minister's Trophy, from tracking player participation and match details to live-updating the winners' list. This ensures real-time transparency and international-standard conduct of the tournament," he said.

Encouraging athletes from rural and underprivileged backgrounds, he said, "Do not think you lack facilities or opportunities because you come from a village. Our Chief Minister has already launched the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation to support you even before you enter the field."

He added that winners are also being rewarded with cash incentives, citing the recent instance where CM Stalin sanctioned immediate disbursal of prize money within a month to national-level medalists, a move many states have failed to emulate even after a year.

"The government stands firmly behind every athlete, be it with infrastructure, training, or recognition. With perseverance and focus, many of you will go on to represent India at the Olympics," he said, adding that the CM Trophy has evolved into Tamil Nadu's own Olympics, celebrating excellence, inclusivity, and the Dravidian Model's focus on equal opportunity.

Ministers S Regupathy, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekarbabu, and others attended the event.