CM stuck in reel world as people suffer: Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Friday came down heavily against Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of grossly neglecting the State’s deteriorating law and order situation, particularly with regard to the alarming rise in sexual violence against children and women.

In a statement, Annamalai censured Stalin for prioritising his social media presence over the welfare of the people, saying that the Chief Minister was more focused on “making reels every day” than addressing the pressing issues plaguing the State.

“Are you so captivated by your cinematic ambitions, Chief Minister? When will you prioritise the welfare of the people of TN, who are suffering under your leadership and longing for the guidance of your father, M Karunanidhi?” he asked.

Annamalai also condemned the District Collector of Mayiladuthurai, AP Mahabharathi (who has been transferred in the late evening on Friday), for his insensitive and irresponsible remarks against a three-year-old survivor of sexual abuse.

The BJP leader termed the Collector’s comments as “unacceptable” and alleged that such statements only served to perpetuate a culture of victim-blaming.

“The Chief Minister and his ministers are more interested in blaming the victims and publishing their personal details, rather than taking concrete steps to prevent such heinous crimes.

This is the reason why officials like the District Collector feel emboldened to make such outrageous statements,” he noted.

BJP president Annamalai further demanded that the Chief Minister take immediate action to address the situation and ensure the safety and security of the state’s citizens.

“When will Chief Minister Stalin, who seems to be living in a dream world, wake up to the harsh realities of Tamil Nadu? When will he realise that governance is not just about making publicity stunts and reading out letters of appreciation to oneself?” he questioned.