CM Stalin's visit to Tenkasi postponed in view of rain

MADURAI: In view of the effect of the intensified northeast monsoon in many parts of Tenkasi district, Chief Minister MK Stalin's scheduled visit to the town on October 25 has been postponed.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to reach Tenkasi on October 24 as per the original plan and preside over a series of programmes the next day, KKSSR Ramachandran, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, noted on Tuesday after inspecting ‘Main Falls’, which is flooded following the heavy downpour along the Western Ghats, in Courtallam.

After inspection, the Minister said that as per the MeT Department's prediction, various parts of Tamil Nadu have been experiencing heavy rain since October 16. The amount of rainfall in October has surpassed 23.75 cm against its average record of 16.60 cm.

"In the Tenkasi district, the rainfall caused damage to 14 huts and six tiled houses, and compensation has been provided to the victims. Forty relief shelters have been arranged to accommodate any of those affected in low-lying areas," he said. He added that horticultural crops, to the extent of 05.67 hectares and crops on 09.06 ha suffered damage in the wake of the rains. Further, he said teams were also engaged continuously to assess any crop damage in the district.

The storage level in the Adavi Nainar dam stood at 120.50 ft against its maximum capacity of 132 feet, and once the level touched its permissible limit, surplus water would be released, he said.

Collector AK Kamal Kishore, Rani Srikumar, Tenkasi MP, Superintendent of Police S Aravind, and officials from various departments were present during the inspection, sources said.