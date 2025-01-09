CM Stalin’s doublespeak on Anna University case exposed: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: State unit BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for admitting that the Anna University case accused Gnanasekaran was a DMK sympathiser.

The saffron party leader claimed it as a doublespeak. CM had initially denied that the party (DMK) had no links to the accused, Annamalai said.

Sheer compulsion has forced Stalin to spill the beans, claimed Annamalai while addressing the media in Coimbatore.

“Even in the case of Anna Nagar child sexual assault case, the State government initially gave a clean chit to the police inspector who probed the case. However, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested an official in the case. How could the government make a wrong claim and why no action was taken on the official who investigated the case?” he asked.

Further, the BJP leader hit out at Stalin for remaining silent over their demand for a CBI inquiry into the Palladam triple murder. Joining the row on NTK chief coordinator Seeman’s controversial remarks on reformist Periyar, the BJP leader said he would produce proof to prove the DK leader indeed made such remarks.

“It will be disgusting to talk, what Periyar spoke then. I could give the book on controversial remarks by Periyar as evidence, which Seeman could show if police came to his house (to arrest). But, it will not be apt to speak in public all that Periyar spoke as the political scenario has now changed,” he added.

In the ongoing row over the tungsten mining issue, Annamalai has blamed the State government. The central government has already declined permission to mine tungsten minerals, but the State government has failed to put a formal end to it, leading to protests in Madurai, he claimed.