Accused Gnanasekaran is not a DMK member; but sympathizer, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Facing the political onslaught of the opposition over the Anna University sexual assault case, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday categorically denied any links between accused Gnanasekaran and the DMK. However, he admitted that the accused was a sympathiser of the party.

Replying to a special call attention motion moved by Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami among other MLAs in the House, Stalin told the State Assembly that accused Gnanasekaran was not a member of the DMK. “He is a not a member of the DMK. But, he is a DMK sympathizer. Indeed, he has taken photographs with a couple of ministers. But let me clarify. Even if he were a DMK member, stringent action would be initiated against him. But, let me categorically state here. He (Gnanasekaran) is not a DMK member.”

The AIADMK-led opposition, including deputy leader of the opposition R B Udaya Kumar, who spoke on Wednesday’s special call attention motion in the Assembly on the issue, alleged that accused Gnanasekaran was a DMK member and the party did not initiate any action against him even after the case came to light.

After photographs of the accused seen alongside state deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi and health minister Ma Subramanian surfaced, the AIADMK and BJP state units were alluding to the involvement of DMK persons in the case. The “Who is the SIR” slogan became a talking point in the state politics after some alleged details of the case complaint and FIR, mainly those relating to an anonymous ‘SIR” accused Gnanasekaran is claimed to have spoken to while allegedly committing the crime, surfaced.