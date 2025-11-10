CM Stalin's Anbucholai gesture for elderly

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated 25 ‘Anbucholai’ day centres for the elderly across Tamil Nadu from Tiruchy, aimed at ensuring that senior citizens spend their daytime in a safe and dignified environment.

Chief Minister Stalin launched the initiative from the centre run by Paavai Trust in Tiruchy and later dedicated all the other facilities through video conferencing. The initiative seeks to provide daytime care for elderly persons with facilities such as physical exercises, recreation, and skill development, thereby helping them overcome loneliness and remain active.

Each ‘Anbucholai’ centre will accommodate up to 50 senior citizens and feature amenities such as yoga, indoor games including chess and carrom, a library, physiotherapy equipment, health check-up facilities, and a space for interaction. The centres are being established at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

According to the plan, all ten city corporations will have two centres each, Chennai will have three, and one centre each will be located in Ranipet and Krishnagiri districts. The scheme also aims to provide relief to families of elderly persons, ensuring their well-being during the day.

After the inauguration, Stalin interacted with the residents of the Tiruchy centre, accompanied by Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister P Geetha Jeevan. He also played carrom with the senior citizens and distributed a health mix prepared by Women Self-Help Groups.

Ministers KN Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, MLA Inigo Irudhayaraj and senior officials were present during the event.