CM Stalin visits NE monsoon war room, directs swift measures in worst-hit districts

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday visited the command and control centre of the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) located at Ezhilagam and took stock of monsoon preparedness as the Northeast Monsoon batters many parts of the Delta and southern districts.

CM also had a video conference meeting with district collectors, ordering urgent measures to mitigate the impact of floods.

"With the onset of the Northeast Monsoon on October 16, the State received an average rainfall of 12 mm across Tamil Nadu, with heavy showers reported in Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, and the Nilgiris districts," a government release said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the situation in the worst-affected districts and instructed officials to take precautionary and relief measures. He directed district administration to ensure people living in low-lying and flood-prone areas are safely relocated to relief shelters and that rescue and rehabilitation teams are kept on full alert.

CM issued specific instructions regarding the Tiruvarur district, where heavy rains affected the Vedaranyam region. He directed that harvest operations must continue without disruption and that the procurement of harvested paddy be expedited to ensure farmers are not affected, the release added.

Stalin also emphasised that adequate arrangements should be made at relief camps, including the provision of food, drinking water, medical care, and other essential amenities.