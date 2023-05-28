CM Stalin visits Komatsu, seeks more investment

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is on an official visit to Japan to attract more investments, on Saturday visited the century-old Komatsu company’s factory in Osaka and urged the company to invest more in the State.

During his visit to the Komatsu’s manufacturing facility, Stalin also invited the firm to participate in the Global Investors Meet (GIM) to be held in January next year.

In a tweet, he said, “Japan is all about innovation and invention!”

“I visited the Osaka factory of a century-old #Komatsu company that makes tools that make work easier and safer in the labor-intensive industries like construction and mining”, he said.

“Already in 2007, I opened a factory in Tamil Nadu #Komatsu as a Minister, and I called on #GIM2024 to demand that the company invest more in Tamil Nadu”, Stalin said.

In its Chennai factory located at the SIPCOT complex in Oragadam, about 50 km from here, Komatsu India Private Limited has been manufacturing Dump truck, mining equipment, and hydraulic excavators and was catering to both the domestic and the global markets.

Meanwhile, an official release here said, the Chief Minister met the CEO’s of various companies and industries and had a luncheon meeting with them and appealed to them to invest in the State, while highlighting the vast potential areas that the State offers for doing their business. During the meeting, Osaka Province Vice Governor Nobuhiko Yamaguchi explained to Stalin the significance of Osaka Castle and conducted him around the world-famous 16th-century edifice that was spread over 61,000 sqm.