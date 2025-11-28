CM Stalin virtually lays foundation stone for 25 HR&CE projects across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday virtually laid the foundation stone for 25 new projects to be implemented by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department across the State at a cost of Rs. 79.94 crore.

Some of the new infrastructure projects include the basic facilities at the Arunachaleswara Temple at Tiruvannamalai, renovation work of rooms which are used by Ramanuja Jear at the Aranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam, and laying new roads at the Bannari Mariamman temple in Erode.

Other key projects include the renovation of temple tanks and the construction of staff quarters and compound walls at temples in the Ranipet, Villupuram, Krishnagiri, and Tiruvallur (Thiruverkadu) districts.

Under the scheme for renovating temples that are a thousand years old, seven temples located in Kanchipuram, Karur, and Thanjavur are set to get a facelift.

The completed projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister include annadhanam halls, staff quarters and other facilities for devotees in various districts.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekarbabu, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and Additional Chief Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department K Manivasan, Commissioner P N Sridhar were among those present.