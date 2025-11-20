CM Stalin urges Modi to reconsider paddy moisture norm

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has once again appealed to the Prime Minister to reconsider the Union government's decision to deny an increase in the permitted moisture content for paddy procurement.

Expressing dismay over the lack of a response, Stalin criticised the Centre for ignoring the plight of farmers. He pointed out the inconsistency in the Union government's stance.

He recalled that based on the state's representations in the past, the Centre had granted relaxations in moisture norms for paddy procurement, and questioned why a similar concession was now being denied.

According to him, the state has been pressing the Centre to raise the permissible moisture level in paddy from the existing 17 per cent to 22 per cent for the current Kharif marketing season, arguing that continuous rains and high humidity made it difficult for farmers to fully dry their harvest.

Stalin pointed out that Tamil Nadu has recorded a bumper paddy harvest this season and that any refusal to ease norms would severely affect farmers who are already battling adverse weather conditions.

The CM highlighted that no relief has been provided for rain-damaged crops, creating a dual burden for farmers who are denied both compensation and a necessary procurement concession. The CM urged the Union government to reconsider its decision and take a favourable stand that genuinely supports Tamil Nadu’s farming community.

Meanwhile, the deadline for paddy crop insurance is November 30. As per Thursday’s data, 7.34 lakh farmers have registered for crop insurance. Farmers from 27 districts, including both delta and non-delta regions, are eligible to register.

The Agriculture Department has appealed to all farmers to complete their crop insurance registration within the time frame. Farmers can register through Common Service Centres, Agricultural Credit Societies, and nationalised banks.

Due to various reasons, including continuous rain, village administrative officers have been engaged in the SIR exercise, which caused delays in crop insurance registration. Following the Tamil Nadu government’s representation, the Union government has extended the last date for paddy crop insurance registration to November 30.