CM Stalin urges MEA to secure release of Tamil Nadu fishermen

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged the Union External Affairs Ministry to expedite diplomatic efforts to secure the release of all Indian boats and fishermen currently in Sri Lankan custody.

Drawing the urgent attention of the MEA to the recent arrest of eight Indian fishermen along with their mechanised fishing boat bearing Registration No. IND-TN-10-MM-34, by the Sri Lankan authorities on August 26, Chief Minister Stalin said that at present, 116 fishermen and 184 boats are in Sri Lankan custody.

“The alarming recurrence of such incidents has caused immense distress to the families of the arrested fishermen and has further exacerbated the livelihood problems faced by Indian fishermen,” said Stalin, in his letter to Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar.

Urging the MEA to expedite the diplomatic efforts to secure the expeditious release of all Indian boats and fishermen currently in Sri Lankan custody, Stalin said that the livelihood of the fishermen depends on these waters, and such arrests not only affect the well-being of the fishermen but also jeopardise the well-being of their families back home.