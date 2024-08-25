Tough to see IMBL, CPI bats for fishers

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Saturday condemned the arrest of 11 Nagapattinam fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a statement, he urged the union government to take immediate steps to bring back 11 arrested fishermen and also find a permanent solution to the issue.

“Tamil Nadu fishermen are being imprisoned Several times. Their catch is dumped in the sea to inflict economic losses. Their costly nets are getting cut, boats are damaged” he said.

The CPI leader noted that the Sri Lankan Navy continues to claim that Tamil Nadu fishermen are crossing the border. “As during heavy storms and rains, it is difficult to determine the sea boundaries, which narrow between India and Sri Lanka. There are various marine fishing agreements. Sri Lanka blatantly violates all,” he said

He wondered whether Tamil Nadu is a state of India considering the union government’s step-motherly treatment of this serious issue.