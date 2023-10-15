CM Stalin unveils statue of former President APJ Abdul Kalam at Anna University

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday unveiled former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's statue at Anna University on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Stalin also paid floral tribute to the "Missile Man of India."

"Today on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, a newly established statue was inaugurated by the Department of Public Relations", Chief Minister Office Tamil Nadu posted on X.

Earlier in the day, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) Chairman Dr S Somnath along with District Collector P Vishnushandran, Ramanathapuram Member of Parliament Navaskani and the Abdul Kalam's family paid their respects to the iconic figure in Rameswaram.

Somnath also flagged off the 'Rameswaram Marathon' on the special occasion. The marathon was held at Rameswaram at 6.00 am under the leadership of District Collector P Vishnushandran where a large number of youths participated in the event.





President Droupadi Murmu also paid homage to former President Kalam on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhawan.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tributes to Dr Kalam.

"Heartfelt tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who was loved by the people for his humble behaviour and exceptional scientific talent, on his birth anniversary. His incomparable contribution to nation-building will always be remembered with reverence," PM Modi said in a post on X.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also remembered the "Missile Man of India" on his birth anniversary.

Sharing a picture from the past, Jaishankar wrote "Pay my tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. His vision for the nation and dedication to realize it continues to inspire all Indians".





Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, also known as the "Missile Man of India", served as the 11th President of India from year 2002 to 2007.

He also served as an aerospace scientist and worked with India's two major space research organisations - the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Kalam breathed his last on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong when he collapsed and died from a cardiac arrest.



